Leeds heart charity celebrates wins at the Chartered Institute for Fundraising Awards

Leeds-based charity Heart Research UK has won two esteemed awards for fundraising across the region at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Yorkshire Fundraising Awards.

The heart charity, which aims to raise awareness of heart diseases across the UK, won awards for ‘Fundraising Campaign of the Year’ for the anonymous heART project and ‘Fundraising Newcomer of the Year’ for Olena Pfirsh, a Fundraising Assistant at Heart Research UK.

An innovative campaign, the anonymous heART project sees hundreds of world-famous artists and musicians, including the Cure’s Robert Smith, come together each year to create artwork on A5-sized postcards. The artist's name is revealed only at the end of the auction.

The anonymous heART project was first launched in 2018 and has raised £440,000 to fund innovative research to help support people affected by heart diseases.

Rachel Brooke, National Events and Campaigns Manager at Heart Research UK, said: “We're thrilled that our anonymous heART project has been recognised in this way. It’s a real testament to the hard work of the project team here at Heart Research UK, the artists who so generously donate their time and skills and the buyers who come back year after year to support our auction. The money we raise supports groundbreaking research to help save lives.”

The anonymous heART project will return for its 8th year hosting the auction from 31st October to 9th November. You can follow @he.art_project on Instagram for updates or sign up to be notified: heartresearch.org.uk/anonymous-heart/

Olena Pfirsh was also recognised for her creativity to help drive the future of the charity’s fundraising to raise vital funds to support research to save lives in the region and across the UK.

Olena Pfirsh, Fundraising Assistant at Heart Research UK, said: “Winning such a fantastic award is an incredible honour, and I’m truly grateful for the recognition. Stepping into a new role in a completely unfamiliar sector was both exciting and challenging, but the amazing support from my colleagues at Heart Research UK has made all the difference. This award is not just a personal achievement - it’s a reflection of the incredible team I’m lucky to be a part of and our amazing supporters who continue to raise money that is helping to keep families affected by heart diseases together for longer.”

The Chartered Institute for Fundraising Awards celebrates outstanding fundraising efforts across Yorkshire with its first prestigious awards since the pandemic.