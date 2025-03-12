Leeds head housekeeper celebrates 10 years of service with Cookridge Court

A Head Housekeeper at Cookridge Court in Leeds has received a prestigious 10-year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years

Paula Dunham, now Head Housekeeper, started at Barchester in March 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Paula has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Karen Francis, General Manager of Cookridge Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Paula. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Cookridge Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Paula!”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.