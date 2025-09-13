Leeds for Europe at Braderie de Lille 2025: French twin city says 'Oui' to UK rejoining European Union

This year marked our second visit to the Braderie, a historic festival that dates back to the 12th century. The event transforms Lille into a vibrant spectacle, with 5,000 kilometres of roads closed to make way for stalls, music, and dancing.

Why we took our 'Brexitometer' to France

Our stall was located in the Porte de Paris area, reserved for political parties and civic groups. It was a fascinating placement, positioned between Volt France - which helped us organise our visit - and President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party.

The atmosphere among political stallholders felt more intense than our last visit. Volt France attributed this to the anticipated collapse of the French government, which indeed happened the following Monday. This sense of urgency added a serious energy to the weekend’s discussions.

We engaged with the public using our popular "Brexitometer," a flip chart with five questions designed to spark conversation about the ongoing Brexit debate, the UK’s possible return to the EU, and the Euro. The response was so enthusiastic that two Brexitometers were needed to keep up with the crowds on Saturday.

Overwhelming support for UK rejoining

The results were clear: the vast majority of French and other European stall visitors believe Brexit is bad for Europe and said they would welcome the UK back into the EU.

However, many people were firm on one condition: Britain must return as a fully committed member. This means accepting the Euro, joining Schengen, and forgoing special rebates or exceptions. There was also strong support for the Euro as a positive force - and continued interest in the Brexit debate.

We noted a number of people expressing concern about the EU’s future, citing the rise of far-right figures like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Giorgia Meloni in Italy, Germany’s AfD party, and Nigel Farage in the UK. We also observed hostility toward Macron’s Renaissance Party, with some passers-by shouting insults. This was a stark reminder of the division our own stalls faced from Brexit supporters in Leeds back in 2019 (thankfully, things have calmed down).

Underpinning bridge between Leeds and Lille

Despite these political tensions, we received a warm welcome from Lille Mayor Arnaud Deslandes and Alexandra Mahe, Director of International Affairs.

Our presence at the Braderie was entirely funded by members of Leeds for Europe and a “Building Bridges” grant from our parent organisation, European Movement UK. The visit was organised independently of Leeds City Council.

This grassroots initiative was a refreshing reminder of the overwhelming support across Europe for the UK to re-engage with the EU - if Britain is ready to fully commit.

We were proud to represent the progressive and inclusive city of Leeds at this important event and look forward to returning to Braderie de Lille - again and again.

Contributor Peter Packham is Chair of Leeds for Europe. For information about joining Leeds for Europe visit leedsforeurope.org. You can support its work at ko-fi.com/leedsforeurope.

​

1 . Contributed Amongst visitors to Leeds for Europe’s stall at Braderie de Lille was Mayor of Lille Arnaud Deslandes (fifth left). Contributor Peter Packham is third left. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Leeds for Europe’s stall at Braderie de Lille was in the city’s Porte de Paris area. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Leeds for Europe with Sven Franck of Volt, a pan-European political movement. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales