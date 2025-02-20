Leeds entrepreneur to launch UK first

British pet owners looking for high-quality, ethically produced halal cat food will soon have a ground-breaking new option founded by Leeds entrepreneur, Aihtsham Rashid.

Hurayra HALAL Pet Food, the UK’s first HMC halal-certified, premium pet food brand, is set to launch its flagship product—dry cat food—in May with premium quality wet food to follow later in the year.

Founded by Yorkshire-based entrepreneur Aihtsham Rashid, Hurayra Pet Food is pioneering a new standard in the UK pet industry.

Aihtsham said: “As a cat owner myself, I was frustrated by the lack of high-quality, ethically produced, halal-certified pet food. I knew there had to be another solution, so I set myself the challenge of becoming the first UK-based halal-certified premium pet food manufacturer.

"Now, after two years of hard work and overcoming significant industry challenges, Hurayra is ready to redefine pet nutrition.”

Working meticulously with vets and pet nutritionists, the product is made using ethically sourced, high quality ingredients free from grain, wheat and soybean filler, ensuring both high-quality nutrition and compliance with halal standards. Packaged in recyclable materials, it reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability while maintaining affordability and premium quality.

Aihtsham adds: “Pet owners can now provide their cats with a nutritious and ethically sound diet without compromise.”

Customers will be able to purchase directly from the Hurayra website, where they can input their cat’s details, including weight, to receive a personalised feeding plan tailored to their pet’s needs.

Aihtsham is no stranger to breaking new ground: when a small community of Muslims in Stornoway, Scotland, were looking to build the island’s first ever mosque, he “dropped everything” to make it happen.

His work led to the historic construction of the first mosque in the Outer Hebrides, a landmark project that gained international recognition. Now, with Hurayra Pet Food, he is once again challenging industry norms, this time in the pet food sector. His vision is to create a brand that reflects his core values—quality, integrity, and ethical responsibility—while providing an option that pet owners can trust.

Hurayra’s dry cat food will be available for purchase exclusively on the company’s website www.hurayrapetfoods.com from May, with registrations now open to be amongst the first in the UK to receive the groundbreaking product. Customers will have the option of subscribing for regular deliveries or making one-time purchases based on their pet’s needs.