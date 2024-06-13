Leeds crowned one of the most ‘jargon savvy’ locations in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a new survey, workers across the UK share the office buzzwords they secretly hate, and how they make them feel

Whether it’s ‘circling back’, ‘reinventing the wheel’ or ‘blue sky thinking’, as a worker in the UK you will either love or hate corporate lingo.

The residents of Leeds were found to be the third most ‘jargon savvy’ in the UK, with a 15% of residents admitting they were familiar with all the corporate jargon presented to them, beaten by ahead of Liverpool in second (18%) and Bristol in first place (25%).

Google searches for ‘corporate slang’ have increased 23% over the last three months, with a whopping 129% increase compared to last year, and according to new survey data collected by tombola, two-thirds (66%) of the British population admitted to using corporate jargon regularly.

Office workers discussing ideas in a meeting

Survey respondents were asked for their knowledge on 18 common corporate buzzwords and how likely they were to understand all the phrases, along with how the phrases made them feel.

Most ‘slang savvy’ cities in the UK:

Bristol – 25%

Liverpool – 18%

Glossary of corporate jargon terms

Leeds – 15%

Birmingham – 15%

London – 13%

The top five HATED corporate phrases in Leeds:

Blue sky thinking – 23%

Touch base – 20%

Low hanging fruit – 18%

Synergise – 13%

Circle back – 10%

The survey revealed the most used phrase is ‘touch base’ which means to contact someone to update them or receive an update from them, according to The Free Dictionary, whilst the least used phrase is ‘run up the flagpole’, which means to test out an idea in order to gauge interest.

Over three quarters of Brits don’t know what their colleagues are talking about

No matter the industry you work in, it is inevitable that words and phrases will be thrown around that feel confusing or make you cringe.

And no matter which side of the fence you sit on, it’s clear that even the savviest of Leeds locals feel confused by jargon.

In the survey, most working Brits (87%) said they are faced with jargon they don’t understand on a daily basis – that's roughly 46.7 million people, with Leeds sitting 2% lower than the national average.

The top five LEAST understood corporate phrases in Leeds:

Move the needle – 41%

Synergise – 37%

Run up the flagpole – 30%

Low hanging fruit – 29%

Bandwidth – 24%

On average, almost a third of those from Leeds (31%) admitted they feel stupid or embarrassed when corporate phrases they don’t understand are used in conversation in the workplace.

Interestingly, more than a quarter (28%) would say nothing at the time, but then go away and Google the phrase they didn’t understand.

Nearly a fifth of Leeds locals (16%) also believe that their lack of understanding when it comes to corporate slang has affected their chances of earning either a promotion or a pay rise – ouch!

In addition to this, 13% feel as though their lack of corporate buzzword understanding hinders their ability to speak up in meetings!

Expert says leaders should be “inclusive” with language and encourages workers to “ask questions”

Psychologist and Certified Coach, Ruth Kudzi, commented: “It is common to feel embarrassed if people use terms or jargon that we don’t understand, particularly if it is in a professional setting. The psychological reasoning behind this is because the panic of not understanding something someone says induces a ‘fight or flight’ state, where we feel irritated with ourselves or anxious about how we are being perceived externally. This feeling is amplified when in a group setting or put under pressure one-on-one.

“It is normal for people within a sector or company to have certain words for tasks or processes, but it’s important for leaders to be inclusive with their language and keep things simple. Likewise, if you don’t understand certain words, the best course of action is to ask your colleagues questions, as this will help to break down the jargon barriers.”

On the findings, Samantha Wilcox, SEO and Digital PR Manager at tombola, said: “The survey results prove that most Leeds residents use corporate jargon as part of their everyday language in the workplace, but there are many people who are completely oblivious as to what these phrases mean, causing them to feel confused and frustrated.

“According to the research, there is a perception that workers that don’t understand office jargon are less likely to progress at work, with women feeling particularly left behind.

“Learning a whole new set of vocabulary can be time consuming, particularly on top of a day job, so we’ve created the ultimate corporate crib sheet to help people out. If you’re left feeling confused like the rest of the nation, hopefully this should help!”