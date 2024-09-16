Leeds crowned as the ultimate UK gig destination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dominating the 2024 live music scene, and the highly anticipated Oasis reunion set for 2025, live music is truly having its moment.

The trend of ‘gig-tripping’ - planning a short trip or holiday around a concert - has become the ultimate way to experience live performances. But, with artists often scheduling gigs across the country, how do you decide where to go?

TransPennine Express has stepped in to help with new research. By creating an index using fifty of the UK’s biggest towns and cities and scoring them out of 100 on their accessibility, enjoyability, popularity and affordability, the research will help you determine the ultimate destination for your next gig.

The 10 best gig-tripping destinations in the UK

Leeds – 74.94 Manchester – 74.19 Glasgow – 73.45 Cardiff – 73.20 Liverpool – 71.22 Birmingham – 70.47 Nottingham – 69.48 Bristol – 67.00 Sheffield – 65.76 Newcastle – 65.01

Leeds comes out on top as the best gig-tripping city, scoring 74.94 out of 100 thanks to its 53 music venues - equating to over one venue for every square mile of the city. With a whopping 508 events scheduled over the next year, Leeds is really delivering for the music fans. Not only that, the three venues with the most events scheduled are highly reviewed by their patrons, with an average Google review score of 4.50 (over 20,000 reviews). With iconic venues such as O2 Academy and the Brudenell Social Club on their doorstep, it’s not hard to see why Leeds takes the top spot!

Leeds is also the most affordable city in the top three, costing £101 per night on average for a hotel room (£54 cheaper than Glasgow). If you fancy a drink, it only costs £2.68 on average for a pint - that’s 16% less than what you’d pay across the Pennines in Manchester! Overall, Leeds is perfect for those looking to keep the costs down after splashing the cash on gig tickets to see their favourite artist.

To help those looking to plan their next gig trip, wherever it may be, TransPennine Express has also provided some handy tips:

1. Book early: Once you’ve secured your concert tickets, it’s best to book your accommodation and travel as soon as possible to get the best deals and ensure availability.

2. Research the venue: Familiarise yourself with the concert venue, including its location and public transport options if needed, so you won’t be late for the gig. It’s also a good idea to wait inside the venue once the gig has finished to let the crowds disperse.

3. Plan your itinerary: Besides the concert, plan other activities to make the most of your trip. Look for other events happening around the same dates as the gig. You might find festivals, markets or other shows that can add to your experience.

4. Stay flexible: Be prepared for changes or delays in your plans. A flexible itinerary allows you to adapt and enjoy your trip without the stress of rushing to get from A to B.

The full study, including more information on the top three UK cities for gig-tripping and which artists are predicted to drive the most travel to see them, can be found onsite here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/explore-the-north-and-scotland/blog/2024/september/gig-tripping-destinations