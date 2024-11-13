Leeds Childline team call on night owls to help support children in their darkest hour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NSPCC’s Childline team in Leeds is calling for new volunteers to support the round-the-clock service as the West Yorkshire hub begins a new twilight shift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NSPCC’s Childline service has been a resource for young people no matter what they are going through for 38 years, with volunteers at 12 bases across the country offering support, guidance and reassurance to children whenever they need it.

Volunteers and staff at the NSPCC’s Leeds hub offer counselling sessions to children and young people over the phone and online and are keen to welcome new volunteers for all available shifts, but especially to help staff late-night sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Shaw is the Childline Volunteer Engagement Lead and said ‘twilight shifts’ had recently been introduced at several bases across the country, including Leeds.

NSPCC calls for more Childline volunteers

She said: “We’ve just started the later night shifts which run 11pm until 3am, along with our colleagues at a couple of other sites outside of London. Currently we’ve got a couple of volunteers who have been keen to do it and come from dispatch or radio service backgrounds, so they’re used to the late nights.

“The team here is amazing, but we’re still really keen to welcome new members. If there are any night owls reading this who feel they could help us be there for children and young people in the darkest hours, we host online Volunteer Information Meetings every week where they can find out more.”

Rebecca said that overnight can be a challenging time for young people, as other sources of support are not available to them. Volunteering on a night shift can make a real difference to those young people, but the service is also looking for volunteers across all its shifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “One of the best things about Childline is that it’s flexible and you can work the shifts that best suit you. Volunteers are given extensive training and support from practitioners and other volunteers, and we welcome them from anywhere. We’ve got volunteers who travel in each week for their four hour shifts from Sheffield, Bradford, York, Halifax and even Malham to support children.

“We regularly hold virtual and face-to-face Volunteer Information Meetings where anyone who’s interesting in finding out more about Childline can get all the information they need. Whether they’re listening to young people’s worries on the phone or supporting them online, volunteers are the most important part of Childline. The team we have are amazing, and we’d love to welcome new members from across the region from any background.”

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up around 80 per cent of our funding, we help children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening. So when a child needs a helping hand, we’ll be there. When parents are finding it tough, we’ll help. When laws need to change, or governments need to do more, we won’t give up until things improve.

Our Childline service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help. Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our free NSPCC helpline is open every day of the year for any adult worried about a child. Our practitioners provide advice and support, listen to concerns about a child, and offer general information about child protection.

To find out more about volunteering for Childline or find out when the next Volunteer Information Meeting will be held, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us or search online for ‘volunteering with Childline’.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or phone 01212 277577.