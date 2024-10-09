Leeds charity marks World Homeless Day by appealing for donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds is marking World Homeless Day – 10 October – by highlighting the crucial role that donations of furniture and household items play in supporting its mission helping people who have experienced homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides people with a home, tailored support, training and work experience to help them break the cycle of homelessness. Emmaus Leeds relies on the sale of items donated by the public to sustain its operations, funding the support given to 28 people who live within the charity’s residential community.

Gina Morrison, Executive Lead at Emmaus Leeds, explains the importance of these contributions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a small charity, it is vital for our survival that the good people of Leeds continue to donate their surplus furniture, household items, clothes and other items to us. Collecting and reselling goods not only funds our charity; it also gives the people we support a sense of self-worth and self-respect as they gain valuable work experience during their stay at Emmaus Leeds. We cannot express our thanks and gratitude enough to everyone who helps stock our retail outlets."

Unlike many homelessness shelters and services, Emmaus Leeds offers more than just a bed for the night. The charity supports its residents—known as companions—by providing them with a stable home, a supportive community, and the opportunity gain valuable skills and experiences. Donations are sold in the Emmaus Leeds Secondhand Superstore, generating essential income to fund this support while also offering affordable goods to the public.

Adel, a companion supported by Emmaus, has recently achieved a major milestone by earning his forklift driving certification, thanks to funding from the Companion Training Fund. This initiative, run by Emmaus UK, provides companions with the opportunity to apply for financial support to advance their personal development and skills.

Reflecting on his achievement, Adel shared:

"It feels amazing to have completed this. I really enjoyed the course, and it turned out to be easier than I expected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his forklift training, Adel has also used the Companion Training Fund to complete his Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) for riding a motorbike. Originally from Iran, he mentioned how riding a motorbike brought back memories of home, where he used to ride.

Speaking about his experience with Emmaus Leeds, Adel said: “It’s been incredibly positive. I’ve been here for over a year, and it’s really given me the chance to turn my life around.”

Adel is now preparing for an exciting next step: moving into one of the charity’s ’move-on’ flats, where he will be able to live more independently.

Emmaus Leeds provides a pathway for companions to rebuild their lives, gain confidence, and develop a sense of belonging. Each donation helps fund these efforts, giving companions the tools they need to regain control over their futures.

How you can help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus Leeds accepts donations of a wide variety of items, including furniture, electrical appliances, clothes, and bric-a-brac. By donating, you are not only helping to support vulnerable people in your community, but also contributing to environmental sustainability by keeping items out of landfill and the waste chain.

For more information on how to donate or support Emmaus Leeds, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/leeds