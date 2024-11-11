Leeds charity in running for competition windfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds charity has appealed for the public’s support as it aims to win top prize in a national competition, enabling significant improvements to its services.

Pyramid is one of 12 finalists from around the UK in the hunt for £5,000 in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes competition, which attracted nearly 2,000 entries.

A public vote is open until November 30 to decide this year’s champion, while there is also £1,000 up for grabs for the runner-up.

Votes can be cast at https://www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Alice Clayden, Creative Programme Coordinator at Pyramid

All 12 finalists selected by judges over the course of the last six months have already won £500 worth of building materials from Selco, which has two branches in Leeds on Elland Road and Roundhay Road.

Pyramid supports adults with learning disabilities, autism or both to come together and make art. The charity hosts many individual artists as well as running eight two-hour group sessions each week where members can socialise and express themselves through creative activities.

Alice Clayden, Creative Programme Coordinator at Pyramid, said £5,000 would make a big difference to the work the group does in the local community.

She said: “We’re a small charity so any cash donations are always very warmly received.

“We’ve already been able to revamp our bathroom with the materials received from Selco.

“Winning the £5,000 would allow us to increase the storage space within the studio, give our service users the opportunity to paint their own murals and to experiment with different art forms.

“We are also hoping to brighten up our outdoor yard space with new furniture and plants, giving people a better place to relax and socialise.”

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “Our Community Heroes campaign has once again captured the country’s imagination with nearly 2,000 good causes getting involved.

“We have already supported a dozen monthly winners with £6,000 worth of product and we’re excited to head into the next stage of the competition.

“We’ve had some amazing entries so Pyramid has done exceptionally well to make it this far. The prize money would make a huge difference to the work they do in the local area.”

