Leeds charity given materials boost to fight homelessness

A charity which takes derelict houses in Leeds and turns them into comfortable accommodation for homeless people has won building materials in a national competition.

LATCH (Leeds Action To Create Homes) has been named as one of the first winners in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes 2025 campaign, winning £1,000 to spend in-store.

The charity will use the materials to renovate more empty properties in some of the city’s most deprived areas, providing homes for people in need while reducing the number of eyesore buildings that can become magnets for anti-social behaviour.

Ruth Frost, Fundraising Manager at LATCH, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be a Selco Community Hero.

The LATCH team

“These materials will make a huge difference in our work to create comfortable, supported homes in Leeds. We support tenants - around 80% of which are women and their children - for an average of three years with their mental health, confidence and practical skills like budgeting and help them back on their feet after homelessness.

“We also train unemployed local people in construction skills on the renovations and help them get their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card.

“We’re passionate about our work and we are delighted Selco shares our vision.”

LATCH will visit the Selco Leeds Roundhay store on Roundhay Road to select its materials.

Members of the LATCH team

This year Selco has pledged a £57,500 fund through its revamped Community Heroes scheme - including 40 individual prizes of £1,000 to spend in-store.

There will also be an overall top prize of £10,000 in cash, and second and third place runners-up will win £5,000 and £2,500 respectively.

Any group that supports the local community can apply online at www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes , including community centres, sports clubs, schools and uniformed organisations. Nominations are open until September.

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “We are delighted to be supporting LATCH as one of our first Community Heroes of the year.

“Homelessness is on the rise across the UK so it is vital that charities like this exist to ease the problem.

“Community Heroes is our flagship charitable programme and attracts thousands of entries each year. This year we wanted to demonstrate our unwavering support for good causes by upping the ante and increasing the prize pot by almost 500%.

“Times are tough for charities and community groups and we remain determined to do what we can to help them continue their invaluable work.

“We look forward to supporting many more good causes in the weeks and months to come.”

