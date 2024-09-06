Leeds celebrities support 2024 Recovery Graduation

Leeds Rhinos, a radio star, and a winner of ‘the toughest reality show on TV’ joined over 100 people celebrating becoming abstinent from alcohol and/or drugs at the 2024 Forward Leeds Recovery Graduation. Leeds Rhinos Matt Gannon and Tom Holroyd joined Capital FM’s Jojo Kelly and James Priestley the winner of series four of the Channel 4 reality show SAS: Who Dares Wins to hand out certificates to some of the people who had been supported by Forward Leeds.

Jojo said: “Tonight has been incredibly inspiring. Listening to people’s personal stories and chatting with some of the graduates really made us all realise the challenges they’ve overcome in their lives, not just their alcohol or drug issues. It’s a real mark of their resilience that they are now here, taking another big forward step. It’s exciting to now think about what some of these people will achieve next”.

Programme Leader from Leeds City Council’s Adults and Health Directorate Ian Street, who attended the event said: “Events like these are crucial. Some people can struggle with addiction for years before attaining abstinence. For many of the people graduating today, this has been a long and challenging journey, with many ups and downs.

“Recognising their success this evening is so important. Not just to those in recovery but also their loved ones who have watched them improve their lives dramatically. The celebration tonight lifted and energised everyone in the room”.

Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd from Leeds Rhinos, James Priestly and Jojo Kelly

Helen Cook, the Operations Director of Forward Leeds, said: “We’re very grateful to our celebrities for giving up their time to be a big part of this event. Just their presence helps to break down some of the stigma that goes along with issues with alcohol and drugs. Their involvement with Forward Leeds delivers a strong message to our graduates and their families—that recovery is an achievement to take great pride in”.

The event took place in the Norman Hunter Suite at Elland Road, Leeds on 5 September 2024.