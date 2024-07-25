Leeds care provider applauded for championing mental health at work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local homecare provider has received special recognition for its commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its workforce.

Right at Home Leeds North, Otley and Horsforth, which cares for older and disabled adults in their own homes, was selected from over 400 businesses to be named the Leeds Mindful Employer Network Member of the Quarter.

The network, commissioned by Leeds City Council and led by Leeds Mind, brings local employers together to champion mental health at work.

Commenting on the recognition, Rachel Critchley, Owner of Right at Home Leeds North, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our dedicated homecare team for achieving this prestigious award. It’s truly fulfilling to see our commitment to prioritising our team’s well-being and mental health recognised beyond our homecare business.

Rachel Critchley (left) with Leigh Staunton, Mindful Employer Project Co-ordinator.

“At Right at Home, we cultivate a nurturing environment where mental health is not only prioritised but openly discussed and encouraged. It’s vital to us that our team feels supported and valued, given their tireless dedication to supporting the elderly and those in need of care. They give so much of themselves to others, and it’s only fitting that we reciprocate.”

Right at Home Leeds North became a member of the Leeds Mindful Employer Network in September 2023 after signing the Mindful Employer charter, a national initiative which allows employers to make a public declaration of their ambition to support the mental wellbeing of their staff.

The company has introduced various initiatives to support its employees, including weekly check-ins and access to mental health resources and training in a dedicated wellness area located at its office in Horsforth.

Rachel said: “Our Employee Assistance Programme provides our team with 24/7 support, complemented by an online wellbeing hub, CBT workbooks, and clinically validated assessments with support goals.

“Additionally, we have a weekly staff newsletter and recognise birthdays, long service, and going the extra mile with our GEM awards.”