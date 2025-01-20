Leeds care home unveils new specialist dementia community

By Rodney Kumar
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Paisley Lodge Dementia Care Home in Armley has officially opened its newest ‘Reconnect’ specialist dementia care community this week.

The new Reconnect community is the second one to launch at the Leeds care home, and the 10th in the group of its operator, Orchard Care Homes.

These innovative communities adopt a person-centric approach to dementia care in a therapeutic environment, aiming to understand why people exhibit the behaviours they do and adapting support to reduce distress.

Over 900,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK and long-term specialist dementia nursing placements are essential to cope with growing demand. Paisley Lodge will be able to provide the local community with a more holistic solution for people living with dementia.

A welcoming environment at Paisley Lodge.

Orchard’s Reconnect model succeeds by offering genuine inclusion. To reflect a homely atmosphere and promote choice of activity, Paisley Lodge has adapted its environments to include areas found in a typical family home, including a games room, kitchens, a laundry room and gardening areas.

Residents can choose to use these spaces as they would in their own homes, and family members are encouraged to be as involved as they would like to further feelings of identity and ownership.

Marysia Savage, Home Manager, said: "We're thrilled to be able to offer more spaces for people living with dementia in our new Reconnect community. The team is excited to welcome our newest residents and make them part of our family."

Hayden Knight, CEO of Orchard Care Homes, added: "Opening a new Reconnect community is a major milestone for us. We’ve seen the difference these communities make to the lives of people living with dementia and we’re excited to have launched our 10th in the group. We're proud to bring another specialist dementia community to the Leeds area.’’

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. It has also achieved a five-star food rating at every home across its portfolio.

