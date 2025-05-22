Leeds care home praised by care regulator

A Leeds care home is delighted to have been classed as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the second highest rating possible.

The team at Anchor’s Simon Marks Courtcare home on Lynwood Garth in Lynwood View were celebrating after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Simon Marks Court care home was rated good in all areas inspected.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by care colleagues whom residents and relatives described as kind and caring, and who treated people with dignity and respect.

Inspectors also praised how Simon Marks Court residents felt their independence is supported and respected. One resident advised the inspectors: “The staff are very good, and they work hard. They treat me with dignity and respect, for example, in the way they help me with personal care, dress, and grooming. They respect my independence, let me do what I can.”

Cheryl Mallinson, Manager of Anchor’s Simon Marks Court care home, was thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Simon Marks Court care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Lorraine Doherty, 77, who has lived at Simon Mark`s Court for three years, said: “It’s wonderful that Anchor’s Simon Marks Court care home has been praised by the CQC but it’s really no surprise to me! The staff here are really caring, and they make everyone feel like we’re part of one big family! My room is lovely, and the food is always delicious.

“I’ve always felt safe and comfortable living here. I know all the care team here by name and they all know me so well, we really have a lot of fun living here!”

For more information on Anchor’s Simon Marks Courtcare home, please contact 0113 231 0454.