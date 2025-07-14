Leeds care home hosts tropical party to celebrate milestone

With Yorkshire basking in glorious sunshine and record-breaking temperatures, the team at Guiseley Manor decided to bring a slice of paradise to their doorstep with a vibrant Hawaiian themed party celebrating the care home's 2nd birthday.

The event, which was attended by residents and their families, took place within the luxury care home as well as in the beautifully landscaped gardens, both of which had been transformed into a tropical oasis bursting with colour.

The delicious feast perfectly captured the island spirit, featuring a sizzling BBQ, the chef's special Hawaiian creations, tender chicken in pineapple sauce, and an abundance of fresh tropical fruits that had everyone's taste buds dancing.

Both staff and residents at Guiseley Manor embraced the theme, with grass skirts and bright colours proving a hit, as well as floral garlands given to all who attended.

Guiseley Manor resisdent Christine Horsley with deputy manager Kiley Brown

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Dan Cohen, attended the event too, enjoying a tour of the impressive 72 bed care facility and light refreshments with residents. He also said a few heartfelt words to mark the care home’s milestone.

Guiseley Manager home manager, Adel Pangilinan, comments: “We wanted to create something special for the care home’s second birthday, and having enjoyed plenty of warm weather recently, a Hawaiian Aloha! themed party felt like the perfect way. It was lovely to see the residents’ faces light up throughout the day and watch families come together for an afternoon of fun.

"Having the Lord Mayor join our celebration made the day even more meaningful. We're always thrilled to open our doors and showcase our beautiful home with the local community."

Guiseley Manor’s very first resident, Elizabeth Porter, aged 79, reflected: “I’m very happy at Guiseley Manor and am glad I am here as I have been well looked after for the last two years. I was excited to meet the Lord Mayor – it’s nice that he wanted to visit. I enjoyed the music as I love singing and wore my best dress for the party.”

86 year old Tess Funnell added: “The care provided at Guiseley Manor is excellent. I really enjoyed meeting the Lord Mayor, and of course the party – the parties here are always well organised and very happy occasions.”

New Care is now part of the Lovett Care Group. Together, they are one of the UK's leading care home operators with a portfolio of stunning care facilities and an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.

Guiseley Manor, located on Otley Road, is a luxurious 72 bed state-of-the-art care facility offering individual, person-centred residential, dementia and 24 hour nursing care. For further information, please call 0113 547 7414 or visit www.newcarehomes.com.