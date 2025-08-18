Leeds care home hosts surprise hen do for brides-to-be

Anchor's Oak Tree Lodge care home celebrated in style this week as residents joined two care colleagues for a joint hen party, complete with an afternoon of laughter, games, and wedding excitement.

The celebration was organised for Home Manager Vicky Gudgin and housekeeper Carla Peddie, who are both getting married this month, within days of each other. Rather than celebrate separately, the brides-to-be wanted to include the residents they care for in their special pre-wedding festivities.

The afternoon featured a range of activities designed to bring everyone together, including hen party-themed bingo, karaoke and dancing, and a delicious buffet. The event also included surprise entertainment that had residents and colleagues alike excited about what was to come - a butler in the (almost) buff, who maintained his modesty with an apron, serving drinks to delighted residents.

Residents were also asked to share their advice on how to have a happy marriage, drawing on decades of life experience to offer guidance to the two fiancées.

Celebrations at Anchor's Oak Tree Lodge care home

The event has created lasting memories for everyone involved, with many residents saying it reminded them of their own wedding preparations. Both brides-to-be said they couldn't imagine celebrating this milestone without including the people who have become such an important part of their lives. The success of the joint hen party has already sparked discussions about future celebrations at the home.

Vicky Gudgin, Home Manager at Oak Tree Lodge, said: “Oak Tree Lodge is such a special place, and the residents are such a big part of our lives - they've supported us every step of the way, asking about our wedding plans and reminiscing about their own wedding days. It felt only right that they were part of the celebrations.”

Sandra, resident at Oak Tree Lodge, said: “Celebrating with them reminded me of when I was preparing for my own wedding. There's something really special about those moments before the big day, and it was lovely to share in that joy. It made us feel like a real part of their journey – it was a day to remember!”