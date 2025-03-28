Leeds care home hosts free monthly veterans coffee morning

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:43 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 13:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at Cookridge Court care home in Leeds have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their monthly Veterans coffee morning.

Taking place last Wednesday of the month from 10am – 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Karen Francis said: “Our Coffee Morning allows ex-serviceman and woman who have experienced military life meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays

Related topics:LeedsVeterans
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice