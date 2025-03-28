Leeds care home hosts free monthly veterans coffee morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Cookridge Court care home in Leeds have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their monthly Veterans coffee morning.

Taking place last Wednesday of the month from 10am – 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Karen Francis said: “Our Coffee Morning allows ex-serviceman and woman who have experienced military life meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays