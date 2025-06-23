Leeds care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community

The main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend, between Friday 20th June and Sunday 22nd June 2025, where Augustus Court Care Home welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a vibrant garden party and summer celebration.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week offered care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the engaging activities that are regularly offered to residents.

The event served as a reminder to Augustus Court’s neighbours that they are there if anyone needs support, while also strengthening community ties. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, evoking the nostalgic charm of British summer holidays through fun-filled activities and a grand end-of-week celebration.

Throughout the week, Augustus Court hosted a variety of themed activities including a Cliff Richard movie day and karaoke, where residents laughed and sang along as staff dressed up and performed. On day two, the home transformed into a tropical oasis with summer films, fresh fruit stations, and a colourful cocktail and mocktail bar featuring umbrella sticks and coconut-shaped glasses – much to the delight of residents.

The home was decorated with bright summer-themed décor and bunting inside and out, capturing the fun and vibrancy of British seaside holidays, and providing the perfect setting for shared moments and memories.

Visitors were also invited to speak with the team about careers in care, opportunities for community engagement, and volunteering roles available within the home.

Lynn Robinson, HC-One’s Augustus Court Care Home Manager, said: “It was a joy to open our doors and bring the community together for Care Home Open Week. The atmosphere was fantastic – full of laughter, music and the spirit of summer. Events like these are so important for showcasing not only the high-quality care we provide but also the warmth, inclusivity and joy that defines our home.”

