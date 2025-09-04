Leeds care home enjoys 'A Little Less Conversation' and a lot more joy with Elvis tribute
The room was filled with excitement and fond memories as Pete performed all of the King's classic hits. The performance was highly interactive, with Pete engaging both residents and colleagues, which was a special touch. The audience enthusiastically participated, with plenty of singing, clapping, waving, and even some dancing filling the room.
For many residents, the music brought back youthful days and happy memories. The joy in the room was palpable. Resident Marlene Jarvis exclaimed, “I’m having the time of my life!” while Dorothy Proctor added, “I could watch and listen to him every day.”
The event was a delightful surprise for family members as well. One relative, who had only stopped by for a cup of tea, remarked, “What a surprise this was, we absolutely loved him.”
Charlotte Brown, Lead Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Colton Lodges Care Home, reflected on the day, stating: "The atmosphere was incredible; everyone had a fantastic afternoon. It was great to see so many residents come out for the show."
The memorable performance, organised by the home’s Wellbeing Coordinators Charlotte Brown, Nikki De Sousa, and Angela Murphy, exemplifies Colton Lodges' commitment to providing vibrant, engaging, and joyful experiences for its residents.