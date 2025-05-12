Leeds care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Cookridge Court Care home in Leeds marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon street party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of live music and dancing.

Head chef Adrian Godlewski whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents gathered together in their glad rags to enjoy an afternoon of food and beverage with live music entertainment from the wonderful Emma James. There was dancing, singing and reminisce throughout the day. It really was a good old jolly knee up.

Karen Francis General Manager at Cookridge Court Care Home said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Joan Herron resident at Cookridge Court Care Homesaid: “I had such a wonderful afternoon, celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with an amazing street party that all the staff put together. The food was beautiful and the live music was brilliant.

"I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goosebumps now, such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”

Cookridge Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge court Care home provides Dementia care, residential care and respite care.