Leeds bed charity receives a boost as new show homes open
Zarach was awarded the funds following the launch of Redrow’s latest development in Leeds – Centurion Fields – which will eventually feature 200 three and four-bedroom homes.
It’s the most recent donation in a long-running partnership between Zarach and Redrow, which made a pledge in 2022 to Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative, to provide funds with every new Redrow show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire.
During the launch of the three new show homes a cheque was presented to Zarach’s Ellie McGrath. The donation will go towards purchasing bed bundles to support children and their families who are living in poverty. The bundles consist of a bed, bedding and pyjamas.
Ellie said: "This donation will provide another 17 bundles. That is 17 children lifted out of bed poverty. Each of those children now has a much greater opportunity to engage in school life, and a chance to break the cycle of poverty. Thank you Redrow."
Zarach was started in 2017 by Leeds deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018.
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “This is our second donation within two months and our seventh overall in Yorkshire. We are very proud to have made another monetary contribution of this size to such a fantastic charity.
“The team at Zarach work hard to provide a much-needed service to children and families across Yorkshire. We will continue to support and spread the word about this wonderful charity.”
The homes at Centurion Fields will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification. It uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor.
The Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Harrogate show homes and a new customer experience suite are open to the public.
For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds or call the sales team on 0113 5375931.
For further information about Zarach and the work they do visit www.zarach.org
