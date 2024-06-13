Leeds-based ‘The Apprentice’ winner gets luxury car makeover

Leeds-based Apache Automotive has converted a reimagined Land Rover for TV star Rachel Woolford

A new luxury car conversion company has teamed up with one of Britain’s most ‘driven’ businesswomen. Leeds-based Apache Automotive has delivered a reimagined Land Rover Defender to Rachel Woolford, winner of this year’s The Apprentice, as part of a significant sponsorship deal. The 27-year-old businesswoman, who also hails from Leeds, achieved national fame after showcasing her North Studio fitness centres on the BBC show, netting a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar following 12-weeks of TV grilling. But there will be no more stress for Rachel, who will drive around in comfort and style after Apache Automotive converted Land Rover Defender for her. The revamped car now includes logos for Rachel's North Studio fitness brand. Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford said: “I'm delighted with the car, it’s perfect for my new life. It's great to be working alongside another Leeds-based brand and I can't wait to see what the future holds for Apache Automotive.” Steve MacDonald, founder of SM UK which owns Apache Automotive, said: “I love The Apprentice and when I realised that Rachel hailed from Leeds, my ears pricked up. She was the perfect fit for our bespoke car conversion brand, embodying the type of high-end, sophisticated client we seek to reach.” How it works Land Rover Defenders – the 110 and 90 models – are stripped bare of their ‘manufacturer’ fittings and replaced with high-end alternatives, including some of the world’s finest products from exclusive Italian Napa leather through to luxury sports seats. Steve said: “This is all about class, not crass, so we have no desire to be associated with the type of ‘custom car’ conversions that you might find at a specialist hot rod show, with all their accompanying bells and whistles.” “We are about exceptional, luxurious 4x4 conversions that a top businessperson might take his or her family out in socially or use to get to an executive event. That’s why Rachel is such a perfect fit for us.” In demand SM UK is a £20m turnover company and is the UK’s leading specialists in fleet safety and utility van conversions. SM UK recently moved into luxury 4x4 conversions – branding the venture as ‘Apache Automotive’ – and, after securing ‘conversion terms’ with the likes of Land Rover, Ford and VW, has seen the business fly. SMUK already has an 18-month waiting list, operating its luxury conversion operation through Apache Automotive Ltd. Steve, who began life as a humble HGV mechanic before growing his now 25- year-old empire, added: “More than two decades ago I considered that there had to be a better way than throwing everything ‘in the back’, of a commercial vehicle, which is where SMUK’s van conversion story began. “Since then, we have moved into truck safety systems and grown a £20m turnover business. But, as with any commercial enterprise, the story is rarely finished so, when I came up with the idea of taking a Land Rover Defender and ‘souping it up’, little did I realise that I would quickly have a queue at the front door!”