Leeds-Based data consultancy, Oakland, contributes over £13,500 to charitable causes in 2024

As one of the UK’s few data consultancies recognised as a B Corp, Leeds-based data consultancy, Oakland, is proud to announce they have collectively raised an impressive £13,525.60 for charity throughout 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This total includes £5,812 raised through employee-led initiatives and an additional £7,711.60 distributed to five charities as part of Oakland’s matched giving scheme.

The charities, Oatlands Community Group, Spoons, Take Heart, The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, and Sunshine and Smiles Leeds Down Syndrome Network each received £1,542.32, with recipients personally nominated by Oakland employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakland’s commitment to giving back is evident in its support of 12 charities last year. Fundraising activities included a fire walk for MIND, a Ride London to Essex challenge for Twins Trust, and a coffee morning for Macmillan. These are just a few examples of the many efforts made by Oaklanders to support local and national causes.

Oakland Fire Walk

In addition, Oakland has announced a Christmas charity partnership with The Giving Tree by KidsOut. Oakland employees have selected gift tags detailing a child’s age and their Christmas wish, purchasing gifts to fulfil their requests. The initiative was so successful last year that extra tags had to be sourced to meet the generosity of the team.

“At Oakland, we have a variety of charitable schemes that run throughout the year, most of which are employee-led,” says Zoe Shaughnessy, Business Analyst at Oakland.

“These initiatives range from marathons to bake sales to fire walks. The funds raised are matched by our giving scheme, doubling their impact. At the end of each financial year, any remaining funds in the scheme are distributed to small local charities, nominated by Oaklanders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also have a charity committee that organises larger-scale initiatives, such as our biannual food bank drives, clothing collections, the KidsOut Giving Tree, and a dedicated month for Diabetes UK to honour the memory of our colleague Mat Wilde. It’s humbling to be part of a company so passionate about giving back. One of our values is love, and you can truly feel that in everything we do.”

As a B Corp, Oakland’s dedication to high social and environmental performance is not only reflected in its data consultancy work but also in its commitment to community impact. The company looks forward to continuing its charitable efforts in 2025 and beyond.