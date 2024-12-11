Leeds-Based data consultancy, Oakland, contributes over £13,500 to charitable causes in 2024
This total includes £5,812 raised through employee-led initiatives and an additional £7,711.60 distributed to five charities as part of Oakland’s matched giving scheme.
The charities, Oatlands Community Group, Spoons, Take Heart, The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, and Sunshine and Smiles Leeds Down Syndrome Network each received £1,542.32, with recipients personally nominated by Oakland employees.
Oakland’s commitment to giving back is evident in its support of 12 charities last year. Fundraising activities included a fire walk for MIND, a Ride London to Essex challenge for Twins Trust, and a coffee morning for Macmillan. These are just a few examples of the many efforts made by Oaklanders to support local and national causes.
In addition, Oakland has announced a Christmas charity partnership with The Giving Tree by KidsOut. Oakland employees have selected gift tags detailing a child’s age and their Christmas wish, purchasing gifts to fulfil their requests. The initiative was so successful last year that extra tags had to be sourced to meet the generosity of the team.
“At Oakland, we have a variety of charitable schemes that run throughout the year, most of which are employee-led,” says Zoe Shaughnessy, Business Analyst at Oakland.
“These initiatives range from marathons to bake sales to fire walks. The funds raised are matched by our giving scheme, doubling their impact. At the end of each financial year, any remaining funds in the scheme are distributed to small local charities, nominated by Oaklanders.
"We also have a charity committee that organises larger-scale initiatives, such as our biannual food bank drives, clothing collections, the KidsOut Giving Tree, and a dedicated month for Diabetes UK to honour the memory of our colleague Mat Wilde. It’s humbling to be part of a company so passionate about giving back. One of our values is love, and you can truly feel that in everything we do.”
As a B Corp, Oakland’s dedication to high social and environmental performance is not only reflected in its data consultancy work but also in its commitment to community impact. The company looks forward to continuing its charitable efforts in 2025 and beyond.