Leeds athlete driving social impact as recipient of Allwyn ChangeMakers grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds athlete will be making a big difference to her local community thanks to Allwyn’s ChangeMakers initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Buttrick, who will be driving social impact in Leeds after receiving funding from the new operator of The National Lottery, said: “I’m so excited to be one of the 16 athletes chosen to receive funding from the ChangeMakers initiative and the opportunity it will give me to grow something I believe in.

I’m passionate about the power of sport and physical activity to support teenage girls and give them vital life skills. I can’t wait to put this funding into action and setting up outdoor learning and sports sessions for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m so grateful to Allwyn, UK Sport and ParalympicsGB for supporting this vision and helping us reach even more people in the community.”

Tess Howard, one of 15 athletes who will receive funding, put on a session for school children as she launched the announcement of the recipients of the ChangeMaker fund.

Buttrick is using her grant to bring mixed ability rowing to Leeds Rowing Club with investment in coach development, accessible equipment purchasing and the launch of a mixed abilities Regatta.

She will join fifteen current and former National Lottery funded athletes to receive grants of up to £10,000 to support their activity across a range of causes from the improvement of health and wellbeing, supporting equality, diversity, and inclusion to driving environmental sustainability.

ChangeMakers is a partnership between Allwyn, UK Sport, Team GB and ParalympicsGB launched in 2024 as part of Allwyn’s commitment to having a positive social impact which sees the National Lottery operator commit £1M annually to its Social Value Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants are the next step in the ChangeMaker initiative which is made of three elements to enable and empower athletes to deliver social impact for the causes and communities which are important to them.

Firstly, after the Paris Olympics and Paralympics more than 130 athletes committed to go back into communities across the country to support grassroots projects they are passionate about.

The second element – enables athletes to apply for grants to support their personal projects – with the successful recipients being launched today with the third strand being a special Changemaker ‘Powered By Purpose’ cohort.

This is a UK Sport programme which provides athletes with the skills, knowledge and confidence to turn success on the field of play into long-term positive impact for communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andria Vidler, CEO of National Lottery Operator, Allwyn, added: “The ChangeMaker grants from Allwyn’s Social Value Fund will enable these inspiring athletes to make a real difference to the causes and communities which matter most to them.

“Their passion extends beyond sport and I am proud that through Allwyn’s commitment to having a positive social impact, we can support to them to take the next step.

“These grants represent our belief that athletes can be powerful catalysts for change both on and off the field of play.”

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport, said: “The National Lottery continues to be the biggest champion of sport at all levels in the UK, and it’s wonderful to see Allwyn, as operator of The National Lottery, enabling our athletes to go even further and use their voice and platforms to power positive change for people, communities and the planet.​”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants are split into two types; a ‘Try It’ fund which helps athletes who have a social impact idea and want to test its viability and impact, and a ‘Scale It’ fund, to support athletes who have a pre-existing social impact initiative that requires more support to take it the next level.

For further information on Allwyn, The National Lottery and its games, please visit: www.allwyn.co.uk and www.national-lottery.co.uk