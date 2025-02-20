Leeds asylum seekers call for end to ‘unfair’ work ban that ‘strips us of dignity and hope’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nurses, engineers and IT experts who are locked out of employment by an ‘unfair, illogical’ rule gathered at Leeds Playhouse to call for a change to laws that ban people from working while they seek asylum.

Currently, the vast majority of people seeking asylum in the UK are barred from working, forced to live on government support of as little as £8.86 a week – often for years. Whilst permission to work can be applied for after a year of waiting, even if granted, it only covers 23 highly specific roles, including classical ballet dancer and racing groom.

Filled with inspiring speeches, music and poetry performances, the event, last Thursday, celebrated the immense talent at the heart of the asylum seeking community in Leeds, whilst powerfully communicating the huge damage to mental health and wellbeing that the ban inflicts by preventing people from sharing their skills, experience, and talents with society.

Attending the event were many skilled professionals who faced being blocked from work while they waited for the result of their asylum claim. They spoke of the devastating impact of being forbidden from using their skills and being forced to rely on meagre asylum support rates

Nurse epidemiologist Wilson Febe speaks about being denied the right to work

Wilson Febe, a nurse epidemiologist from Cameroon, said: “The Government must empower talent, embrace diversity. Work permits open doors to a world of skills, innovation, and increases income from taxes. Being unable to work strips us of dignity and hope. We want to contribute, support ourselves, and give back to the communities that have welcomed us.”

Ali Manssor, a civil engineer from Sudan, added:"As I am a professional, I feel I can do a lot more in supporting myself and my family. I detest the fact that I am a burden to the taxpayer when I can be a taxpayer myself with a positive role."

"Work is important to help support each other and to contribute to the community so we can grow economically," said Liz Smith, an IT professional. "Also it is important for mental well-being and physically as well. Not allowing work is wasting precious time of life and skills as well as having a huge impact on mental health."

On the week that Parliament debated the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, campaigners also criticised a “missed opportunity” to include lifting the ban in the new laws.

Performers showcased their talents at the event

“We believe that everyone should have the right to work, to thrive, and to build fulfilling lives,” said Mary Brandon, Yorkshire and Humberside Campaigns Manager for asylum rights charity Asylum Matters. “This event was an opportunity for the community to take a stand for a more just and inclusive society, and to send a serious message to the Government as it debates new legislation on the asylum system. Sadly, what we’ve seen from the new bill so far is a fixation on the same sorts of failed border security policies that cost lives and caused chaos under the last Government, ignoring the many positive changes that could actually improve our asylum system. Lifting the unfair, illogical ban on work would be one powerful way to transform the lives of people seeking asylum, adding £308.5 million to our economy per year - it just makes sense.”

The event was attended by a number of local politicians who threw their support behind the campaign.

Among them were Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, who said: “I was delighted to attend this important event to support the Lift the Ban campaign. Denying people seeking asylum the right to work is not just unfair—it’s harmful, both to individuals and to our society as a whole. People seeking asylum bring incredible skills, experience, and ambition, yet they are forced into hardship by a system that prevents them from contributing. It’s time for change, and the growth that Leeds could achieve if we allowed people seeking asylum to work would be an incredible boost to our economy.”

Hunslet and Riverside Green Party Councillor Ed Carlisle added: “It’s been such a privilege for me journeying with people seeking asylum over the past 20 years, here in Leeds. They have so much to give and contribute, but being shut out of the labour market is hugely disabling for them. It’s a no-brainer to release them to work, and all of us will benefit.”

Campaigner Anne Collins says 'I feel like my wings and legs are chopped. Lifting the Ban is giving wings to fly. Freedom'

Labour Councillor Luke Farley, who represents Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, said: “Keeping people in limbo when it comes to the right to work only makes difficult situations worse for vulnerable people. By disallowing people from being able to work and actively play a role in society, they become targets for criminal gangs through financial coercion and some end up involved in illegal working practices. All people have skills, knowledge and talents to offer work places and our communities – sometimes having skills that are desperately needed in our economy. We need to give people the opportunity to work and to shine.”

Fiona McCulloch-Exley, Director of Creative Communities at Leeds Playhouse, added: "It’s crucial that our leaders recognise the need for a humane, supportive framework that allows people in Yorkshire - and across Britain - to welcome and stand with those seeking sanctuary."