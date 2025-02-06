Leeds apprentice lays career foundations with Redrow

As National Apprenticeship Week gets underway (February 10 – 16) one apprentice in Yorkshire is busy cementing his future.

James Latham, 20, from Scholes in Leeds, joined Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme as an apprentice brick layer in August 2024.

The 18-month long course will see James work alongside Redrow’s site management team and subcontractors, gaining valuable experience at the homebuilder’s Harrogate development Kingsley Manor.

“I’m working with and learning from the best in the industry. They have all worked as bricklayers for a long time,” said James.

“I sometimes worry that I’m not working fast enough, or keeping up with the team, but I know it will come in time.

“Although I’ve only been on the course for a few months I’ve learnt so much already, not only bricklaying but how to follow architects’ drawings, the industry rules and regulations, and the health and safety requirements on site.”

Open to anyone over the age of 16, Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme covers key housebuilding trades, including bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry and groundworks, as well as administration, commercial and technical roles within its offices.

Trade apprentices’ time is split between working on site and college-based study that will provide the apprentice with essential industry qualifications.

“I’m currently based at Kingsley Manor for three months at a time and then I’ll spend two weeks in Tamworth in the Midlands at Redrow’s training hub undertaking classroom based learning,” said James.

“This is my second apprenticeship; I undertook a horticulture and landscaping apprenticeship after gaining my A-levels. But it wasn’t for me, so pursued switched to pursue a career in construction and I’m really happy I did.

“I found details about Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme on the government website. University was never going to be an option for me as I wanted to earn and learn on the job at the same time.”

James along with other apprentices in Yorkshire work under the supervision of Gary Woodhouse, project manager at Redrow Yorkshire, who is involved from the initial process and supports them through their training.

“Each apprenticeship provides on the job experience, working alongside a highly experienced team, and the chance to gain industry recognised qualifications, all while being paid to learn,” said Gary.

“Redrow’s apprenticeship schemes are a great way to start a career in construction. They are vital to ensure we maintain a skilled workforce for the future.”

James added: “I’m planning to continue working in the industry after completing my apprenticeship and getting some years of bricklaying under my belt. And then who knows maybe one day I’ll become a site manager!”

For further information about becoming an apprentice with Redrow and other career opportunities visit: www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers