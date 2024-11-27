Leeds and Pontefract charity events offering free tattoos in exchange for toy donations

By Toni Battle
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 09:16 BST

The event, organized by Ink Kingz Tattoo Studio, featured a unique initiative called "Tatts4Toys”.

The concept behind "Toys for Tattoos" is both innovative and heartwarming. Participants were encouraged to donate toys, which would then be given to children in need during the holiday season.

This year we are joking up and donating to Salvation Army as well as previously donating to the Jigsaw charity at the last event in August. In return for their generosity, donors received a tattoo/ tattoos or piercings, depending on how many toys is being given, from our tattoo studio. This creative approach not only fostered a sense of community spirit but also provided individuals with a tangible way to contribute to a meaningful cause.

I believe that highlighting this charity event in your esteemed publication would not only showcase the generosity and creativity of our community but also inspire others to explore innovative ways to give back. Please consider featuring this heartwarming story to shed light on the positive impact being made through initiatives like "Tatts4Toys”.

More toys collected for donationsMore toys collected for donations
More toys collected for donations

We do also have this event again coming up on 01/12/2024 at our Leeds studio and 07/12/2024 at our Pontefract studio.

For further information contact us at [email protected] or on 07930993295.

