Leeds agency launch innovation tool to tackle climate change
ThinkOTB, an agency which supports organisations in the energy sector to implement and accelerate innovation, has announced its Innovation Flywheel is now available as a new immersive experience for teams.
The Leeds based innovation and communications agency is part of the global green energy transition, that seeks to shift to limited carbon emissions using renewable energy sources.
The Innovation Flywheel has been developed over 30 years, and is now accessible to organisations across the energy sector.
It aims to help organisations explore possibilities to enhance safety, reduce costs, decrease carbon footprint, and be more efficient.
To date, it has been used by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, National Grid and Siemens.
Jo Waddington, managing director of ThinkOTB, said: “Our Innovation Flywheel is proven to create, develop and implement innovation with focus and pace. We’re now eager to put this tool and learning forward to the sector to help tackle the climate and energy crisis.”
The Flywheel is designed to be quick, easy, and effective to use.
Siemens Energy is an example of one of the organisations ThinkOTB supported. The team were invited to use their expertise in innovation, marketing, and communications to create a state-of the art innovation centre in Berlin to help Siemens Energy unlock radical new ideas and drive innovation at an accelerated pace.
Jo said: “It’s an immersive approach that makes innovation easy and accessible for everyone. Results include improved health and safety, significant carbon savings, millions of pounds saved and accelerated project timelines. It’s a tried and tested method for adding value through new ways of working.”
The unique approach was devised by ThinkOTB co-founder and innovation director, Tina Catling, whose aim is to make innovation accessible to everyone.
A corporate psychologist with a Master’s in business psychology and a member of the Association for Business Psychology, Tina is the co-author of two bestselling books on creativity and innovation, published by Wiley.
Tina Catling said: “Our unique Flywheel is founded in psychology and taps into the critical importance of cognitive diversity to support and enable the creative thinking that leads to successful innovation.”
The Flywheel uses a five-step approach that underpins innovation for any business: immersion, exploration, consolidation, activation, and adoption.
The tool is aimed at those working in Research and Development, managers, engineers, strategists, and innovation directors.
Tina added: “The benefits of the Flywheel are it’s easy to use, and makes instant sense to everyone who engages with it. It can be used immediately to tackle projects, so it’s fast and effective. The success is down to the fact its methodology has been tried and tested across the last three decades in real world organisations. It enables effective innovation, team building, and takes you through the cycle from challenge to idea creation and adoption.”
