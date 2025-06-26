Leading Yorkshire-based charity launches ‘Voices for Change’ webinar series

White Ribbon UK, based in Hebden Bridge, is launching an impactful new webinar series called ‘Voices for Change’ – bringing conversations that tackle big topics with renowned speakers.

The series will feature internationally recognised speakers, authors, researchers and campaigners, who will explore big topics in a way that is both engaging and accessible – with a strong focus on audience participation.

Voices for Change kicks off on Thursday 24th July with Jackson Katz, author of Every Man and a pioneer in the movement to prevent gender-based violence. Katz will be chatting with White Ribbon UK CEO, Lynne Elliot, about his book, why men can’t stay on the sidelines and what real allyship in preventing violence against women and girls looks like.

Next in the series line-up is Dr Michael Flood, one of the world’s leading researchers on how to effectively engage men and boys in the prevention of violence against women. Flood’s work shines a spotlight on promoting gender equality, making him a crucial voice in the conversation about creating lasting social change.

Later in the year, the charity will welcome Jack Urwin, author of Man Up. Jack brings a unique mix of comedy and heartfelt insight to discussions about masculinity today, breaking down stereotypes and encouraging men to rethink what it means to ‘man up’ in modern society.

Speaking on the new series, Lynne said: “We’ve got plenty of amazing guests lined up and ready to join the conversation. We look forward to seeing the series grow and amplify voices dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.”

Tickets for the series debut with Jackson Katz are available now, with audience members encouraged to submit their own questions ahead of the event for a truly interactive experience. The best question will receive a copy of Jackson’s new book, Every Man.

To book tickets, which cost £7 and will go directly towards the charity’s work, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/white-ribbon-uk-voices-for-change-with-jackson-katz-tickets-1374272017599?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information on White Ribbon UK, please visit https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/