Leading housebuilder invests in West Yorkshire

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, based in West Yorkshire, has built 676 homes in the region during the past year and contributed over £110 million to the UK’s economic output.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the region over the past financial year (1st July 2023 – 30th June 2024).

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the company’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures show that the housebuilder:

· Supported 1,562 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.

A typical street scene at Centurion Meadows

· Directly employed eight new graduates, trainees and apprentices.

· Supported 453 sub-contractor companies and 354 supplier companies.

· Created nine hectares of green space in the area for residents and the public to use.

· Contributed £4.6 million locally including its Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 contributions.

· Spent £7.2 million on physical works benefitting local communities including highway and environmental improvements and community facilities.

· Donated £57,800 to charities.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the pivotal role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes, be that through job creation, bolstering surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.

“We are proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of our region, and look forward to continuing our work in 2025.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.