Lawyers pound Leeds pavements for Yorkshire cancer research

A team from Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, has raised £1,700 for Yorkshire Cancer Research, having competed the Leeds Half Marathon.

Sarah McCann, Duncan Robertson, Harry Brackenridge, Jennifer Lee, Devon Culliney, Francesca Cockcroft, James Sarjantson, Holly Jordan, Heather Pritchard and some of their friends, formed a team of 15, who all completed the race. Harry was the first to finish, with an impressive time of 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Sarah McCann said: “Yorkshire Cancer Research is our firm’s nominated charity for 2024, and we are organising a packed calendar of activities throughout the year to raise thousands of pounds for the charity. The Leeds Half Marathon was our second big fundraising challenge, and we are so grateful for all the sponsorship.

“My best friend Melanie has stage four breast cancer, and she is such an inspiration. She also completed the half marathon, proving that anything is possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who sponsored us and all our friends and families who came to support us on the day. It was a very hot day, but the amazing atmosphere and encouragement from the crowds kept us all going. There were people with funny cardboard signs, trays of food, music, water pistols and hosepipes. Yorkshire Cancer Research were there to cheer people on too and it was such a wonderful yet exhausting experience!”

LCF Law employs 145 people across its four offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley. Each year its team members are invited to give a presentation on a charity that they would like to nominate for the firm’s annual fundraising efforts, before all their colleagues vote which charity to back. Last year LCF Law raised £10,000 for the Bone Cancer Trust and following a presentation from Sarah McCann from the firm’s conveyancing team, Yorkshire Cancer Research was chosen for 2024.