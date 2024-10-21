Launch of £15 Million Funding for School-Based Nurseries for Bradford children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government has launched a £15 million funding round to support up to 300 new or expanded school-based nurseries. This initiative could significantly impact early years education across the North East.

The funding is part of the Opportunity Mission to give every child the best start in life. Schools can apply for up to £150,000 each, focusing on local needs and reducing the disadvantage gap. The government is also tackling high additional charges to ensure all parents can access funded nursery places.

Sarah Walker believes that government childcare support allows parents to transition from being solely ‘mummy’ or ‘daddy’ to re-entering their professional fields and rediscovering their identities. At the same time, formal childcare greatly benefits children by providing them with valuable early experiences.

Sarah shares: "As a nursery provider in a disadvantaged area, we witness the transformative impact of early years education every day. At Carlton Mills Primary School, our hands-on approach is tailored to our children’s developmental needs, ensuring they are ready for school. The new funding to upgrade spare spaces in primary schools to create more nurseries is fantastic news. It will help provide high-quality childcare to more families, giving every child the opportunity to thrive. We see firsthand how childcare helps parents juggle the beautiful chaos of family life. More nurseries mean easier access to childcare.

Sarah Walker of Carlton Mills Primary School

Parents considering their childcare options should also be aware of the new financial support from the Government. Working parents of children aged 9 months to 3 years can now access 15 hours per week of childcare, and those with children aged 3 and 4 years can access 30 hours. Families getting some form of additional government support can also get 15 hours childcare for their 2-year-old. To find out more about this support, they should contact their local authority. Visit the Childcare Choices website to check what you might be entitled to today”

This initiative aims to make high-quality early years provision more accessible and affordable for thousands of families. The Department for Education projects a need for 70,000 additional places and 35,000 early years educators by next September, particularly in disadvantaged areas.