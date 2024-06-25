Launch of new online safety campaign pledges to share safeguarding messages across Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign will reach thousands of local children, offering safeguarding tips and resources in schools and professional settings, while also helping adults feel better able to support children in exploring the online world safely.

A multiagency online safety campaign led by the NSPCC with partners including Child Friendly Leeds, home broadband provider Plus Net and West Yorkshire Police has launched, offering support and advice to professionals, parents and children across the city.

Live stage performances of The Net – Sam’s Story will be held at dozens of schools across the city in the first phase of the campaign, with recorded resources also available to schools who want to take on the campaign.

NSPCC's Gail Sayles and representatives from Kooth, Plus Net and more at the launch of the campaign

Dozens of professionals who work with children and families across Leeds attended the launch of the campaign at The Hamara Healthy Living Centre in Beeston on Tuesday (JUNE 25), where presentations were given by the NSPCC, the Internet Watch Foundation, Kooth and the Marie Collins Foundation.

A video created by Leeds Members of Youth Parliament and Leeds Youth Council also outlined the campaign’s aims and highlighted the voice of local young people and their concerns around the online world.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, said: “Being aware of the dangers children face online every day is crucial for adults, but knowing what to do if a young person experiences something upsetting online is equally important.

“This campaign will help share essential safeguarding messages and advice to pupils in schools across the city with the live performances, and many more through the recorded plays. We will also be offering support and resources to parents and families across Leeds who want to find out more about how they and their families can stay safer online.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, speaking at the launch

The campaign’s logo was also designed by children from the Hamara Healthy Living Centre as part of a competition ahead of the launch and will be used during the year-long campaign. The centre has just been awarded a £1.7m grant from the Youth Futures Foundation, which will go towards creating new employment opportunities and connections with the local community.

Josie Binns, Projects Coordinator of the Hamara Healthy Living Centre, said: “At Hamara, we are proud to support our communities with ever-changing community issues. We work with high populations of young people and their parents and carers from harder to reach communities to respond to local demands and needs.

“We see a huge need for the NSPCC online safety campaign within our locality and further afield. We feel privileged to have been a part of shaping this launch event. This work will be invaluable to young people and their families, and will have immeasurable impact.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, was also at the launch to support the campaign.

Sadiya Salim from Child Friendly Leeds, speaking at the event

She said: "We are committed to working with all our partners to help children identify online dangers and avoid harmful content.

“Last year we were pleased to award a grant towards the development of The Net – Sam’s Story through our Safer Communities Fund.

"Campaigns like these are vital to raise everyone's awareness about how they can support young people to reduce risks that come with their online use and where to turn to when they need help."