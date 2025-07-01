Laughter and lipstick Pride party at Highfield Care Home

Highfield Care Home was filled with colour, laughter and joy this week as residents celebrated Pride Month with a special performance by the fabulous Diva Chanel, a renowned local drag queen known for her glamorous style, quick wit and powerful vocals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought a burst of energy to the home, with residents clapping, singing along and laughing throughout the vibrant show, which blended comedy, music and plenty of sparkle. Diva Chanel’s performance was met with enthusiastic applause and rave reviews from the audience, who thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the Pride celebrations.

General Manager of Highfield Care Home, Luke Owens shared how meaningful the day was for everyone involved, “Seeing our residents light up with joy and laughter during Diva Chanel’s performance was truly heartwarming. Pride Month is not only about celebrating diversity, but also about recognising and supporting everyone’s right to be themselves—no matter their age. Events like this bring our community closer and show that inclusion and acceptance are values that transcend generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride event is part of Highfield Care Home’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and joyful environment for all residents, staff, and visitors. With decorations in rainbow colours, uplifting music, and a few show-stopping costume changes, the celebration was one to remember.

Residents hadn't laughed as hard

Highfield Care Home looks forward to hosting more inclusive events throughout the year that reflect the diverse backgrounds and stories of its community.

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.