Last chance to enter Bellway's Brigg Bake-Off

Bellway Homes’ Brigg Bake-off takes place tomorrow (20th September) at its Buttercross Meadows development and the good news is that there’s still a chance to enter.

The competition is open to bakers whatever their experience. Those who fancy it simply need to email [email protected] to let them know and then bringing their culinary delights along to Buttercross Meadows at 11am on Saturday 20th September.

All the entries will be judged by Brigg’s mayor, Cllr Penny Smith, with the winner walking away with a Luxury Bakers Hamper, including a Smeg Stand Mixer along with other baking delights, which is worth over £250.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Homes’ sales director, said: “We’re all getting really excited about the Bake-Off – and definitely won’t be having any breakfast on Saturday morning so that we can sample as many of the entries as possible!”

A taste of what’s to come at Bellway’s Brigg Bake-off

The Brigg Bake-off is being run to mark the official opening of Bellway’s brand-new four bed Forester and four bed Farrier show homes.

When complete, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the rental market in the area.

All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

For further information on Buttercross Meadows, visit www.bellway.co.uk, call 01652 784875 or visit the show home which is open Friday and Monday from 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sundays from 11am to 5pm and every Thursday from 10am to 7pm.