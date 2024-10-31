Konica Minolta cooks for Candlelighters at Leeds City College

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has helped to raise £6,150 for Candlelighters by competing in a Ready Steady Cook competition organised by the charity at Leeds City College. The money raised will be used by the Yorkshire charity to support families dealing with children's cancer.

The college opened its incredible training kitchens at the appropriately named Printworks Campus in the city’s Southbank area for the culinary challenge. In total, 12 teams took part in the challenge to cook a main course and dessert, given to them on the day, using only surplus ingredients, donated by The Company Shop Group, which was under the watchful eye of the college's Catering and Hospitality tutors and former Great British Bake Off semi-finalist, Briony May Williams, as head judge.

The Konica Minolta team of Channel Partner Marketing Manager, Marie Woodhead and Executive Coordinator, Caroline Marson, helped raise £6,150 for the charity. Marie reflected, “The day was fantastic day and one that raised a lot of money to support the amazing work Candlelighters does for our local community. It was also a great experience to compete alongside our partners Intuitive Business Intelligence Business who we work so closely with as a business.”

Sue Patterson a Trustee at Candlelighters who organised the event said, ”This was the first Candlelighters Ready Steady Cook Challenge and all the contestants rose to the occasion and produced two delicious plates of food, the energy in the kitchen was awesome. Each team had a student to help them navigate the kitchen, the support from Leeds City College was amazing. A fantastic amount of money was raised and we hope to build on this for the 2025 Ready Steady Cook event.”

In the run-up to Christmas, the Konica Minolta team across the UK will once again collect and donate toys for children affected by cancer that will be given to children at the Candlelighters Christmas Party. It doesn’t stop there, members of Konica Minolta will also be volunteering at the party, making sure it’s a memorable celebration for all the incredible kids and their families.an event which previous attendees from Konica Minolta have described as “magical”.

Candlelighters is one of three charities Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd employees have chosen to support as part of the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. In addition to company-wide fundraising activities, every employee is given one volunteering day each year to support a cause important to them.

For more information about Candlelighters visit: www.candlelighters.org.ukFor more information on Konica Minolta visit: www.konicaminolta.co.uk