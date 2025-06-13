Koala Moon hits 50 million listens

Koala Moon, the children's sleep podcast from wellness brand Sleepiest, has officially surpassed 50 million lifetime listens, establishing itself as one of the world's most popular kids podcasts. In just three years since launch, Koala Moon has become a trusted bedtime companion for families in over 100 countries. The podcast, which features over 500 episodes of original Bedtime Stories and Sleep Meditations, consistently ranks in Apple Podcasts' kids & Family top charts and serves more than 200,000 parents seeking screen-free audio content for their children.

The show is co-created and voiced by Abbe Opher, a British mother of two whose warm, emotionally grounded narration has fast become synonymous with peaceful bedtimes. With a small team of writers, Koala Moon has crafted the fictional world of Sleepy Forest – a place where stories emphasise relaxation, empathy, and imagination whilst gently guiding children to sleep.

"Our mission began as helping kids fall asleep, but it's evolved into something much more than that," says Hayden Bailey, CEO at Sleepiest. "We regularly hear from families navigating grief, neurodivergence, anxiety, or persistent bedtime struggles. Koala Moon doesn't just provide calm – it creates a shared, nurturing experience that brings families together at day's end."

"As someone who grew up with dyslexia and ADHD, I experienced extreme struggles with sleep as a child. Having self-soothed with a single Fantastic Mr. Fox cassette for nearly a decade, I understand just how challenging bedtimes can be. We've helped transform bedtime from a nightly battle into something children actually look forward to – a chance to visit friends in the Sleepy Forest and across the Koala-verse, often settling down to enjoy Abbe's stories with a parent or sibling in a shared family listening experience. A full circle moment with a personal meaning that drives everything we do."

Host of Koala Moon: Abbe Opher

Unlike many children's media brands that rely on high-stimulation, visual-first content, Koala Moon has built its devoted following through organic discovery on podcast platforms and through word-of-mouth recommendations. The podcast's success reflects growing parent demand for thoughtful, emotionally supportive alternatives to algorithm-driven entertainment.

Recently, Koala Moon has expanded their reach through YouTube, where the channel offers low-stimulation, "eyes-optional" visuals that maintain the brand's sleep-focused mission. The Koala Moon YouTube channel now generates 1.8 million long-form views monthly with growth of 1900% in the last 12 months. With 43% of their YouTube traffic coming from connected TV’s. Koala Moon is providing families a calming alternative to the visually stimulating content available for kids on YouTube.

With over 7,000 five-star ratings across platforms and listeners tuning in an average of 27 times per month, Koala Moon demonstrates exceptional audience loyalty. The podcast's success signals significant market appetite for mindfully crafted, emotionally nurturing audio content in the children's space.

“In a world full of screens and noise, families are looking for content that soothes rather than overstimulates,” says Jenna Clarke, Content Director at Sleepiest. “Koala Moon shows that when you put children’s wellbeing ahead of engagement metrics, you can create something truly meaningful for families.”

Koala Moon: Bedtime Stories For Kids

Sleepiest is a wellness company and Mobile App dedicated to creating content that promotes rest, relaxation, and emotional wellbeing. Koala Moon, their flagship children's podcast, is available on the Sleepiest App and across all major podcast platforms and YouTube. With new episodes weekly. The show's gentle approach to storytelling has made it a bedtime essential for families worldwide seeking screen-free, calming content.