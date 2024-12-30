Knaresborough care home lend their ears to a Christmas special by Pete Goldup

BHC

Residents and guests at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough enjoyed an afternoon of Christmas fun with Pete and his 40 pairs of wifi headphones transmitting sound into lounges and bedrooms throughout the home.

Residents embraced the technology, and joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the the disco performed well known Christmas and pop songs.

General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with Pete and his disco technology. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I loved this! It was so much fun and we could all sing along to the familiar Christmas songs such as Jingle Bells”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.