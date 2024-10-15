Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school welcomed parents to the opening of the ‘exciting’ new adventure trim trail, inaugurated by local Parish Councillor Martin Eyres.

Kippax Ash Tree Primary School was keen to provide its pupils with new play facilities, and the adventure trail is now officially open. Work began last week, and the trail was inaugurated by local Kippax Parish Councillor Martin Eyres, with representatives from the PTA in attendance. The school collaborated with the PTA and Kippax Parish Council to create the trim trail, with significant fundraising efforts from the PTA.

The adventure trail is already proving to be very popular with the pupils, featuring challenges such as a rope bridge, balancing beams, stepping stones, and climbing grips.

Before the opening, Etta, a pupil, said, “I can’t wait to see what the new trim trail will look like! I am really excited to play on it with my friends.”

Councillor Martin Eyres opened the trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mrs Hannah Dickinson, Deputy Head, commented, “We are really excited about how the trim trail will support and enhance playtimes, lunchtimes, and PE lessons. We are also excited about how the new addition will support the development of gross motor skills for our Early Years pupils.”

“The trail will provide our school with years of enjoyment and will support pupils' physical activities at break times,” commented Mark Cahill, Executive Headteacher.