Kick Off the New Year with Gravity Active’s Jumpstart January Pass!

Gravity Active is thrilled to launch its Jumpstart January Pass, just in time for the festive season! Launching on November 1st, this pass is the perfect Christmas gift for friends, family, or a loved one.

With costs starting from just £25*, this pass provides unlimited fun all throughout January 2025 and is the perfect way to keep the excitement going after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Jumpstart January Pass provides guests with unlimited access to Gravity Active every Monday to Thursday throughout January 2025. With access to both Open Jump and the After School Deal, it’s the ideal way to stay active and keep energy and enthusiasm high for the year ahead. Whether you’re planning the perfect self-care day for yourself or an outing with friends and family, this pass offers something for everyone.

And there’s more! Each Jumpstart January Pass purchased this holiday season comes with a pair of free grip socks and a complimentary choice of a milkshake or slush, making it the perfect pass for creating endless memories, keeping everyone entertained, and adding a little extra fun to those winter days!

Jump Start January Pass

To purchase your Jumpstart January Pass, visit Gravity Active Online or in-store. Available for a limited time only—grab yours today and leap into the new year with Gravity Active.

*Price subject to change depending on site location

Prices:

Bluewater, Milton Keynes, & Stevenage: £30 per person

Castleford, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Maidstone, Northampton, Norwich, & Birmingham: £28 per person

Corby & Warrington: £25 per person

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We’re delighted to introduce the Jumpstart January Pass as an exciting way for friends, families and individuals to kick off the New Year. We’re passionate about giving our guests the chance to stay active with a gift that promises endless fun, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience all that Gravity has to offer in 2025!