Keystep Properties are paying landlords 12 months rent upfront

Keystep Properties are offering to pay a full year’s worth of rent in the first month.

Keystep Properties are offering Landlords in Leeds with one to five year guaranteed rental contracts, in which there is a premium service available for receiving 12 month's rent in advance. Landlords can receive the full year's rent at the start, minus Keystep's management fees.

Given the new Renters Reform Bill taking place, it will allow Landlords to maximise the investments and receive upfront rent, without any worry of having their rent not being paid.

Not just that, it will allow Landlords to exit the contract as and when they please, after 12 months. Keystep Properties are eliminating the burden of repairs and maintenance, utility bills which have skyrocketed and receiving rent on time. A spokesman for Keystep Properties said the following:

Over 300 houses are managed by Keystep Properties in Leeds

"We are currently managing a large portfolio of properties in West Yorkshire, and our Landlords have never been more elated with the fact of having their rent paid upfront. Once a Landlord has signed up for our premium service, we would be placing our own tenants in the property, receive the first month's rent from the tenant, and then pay a lump sum of 12 Month's rent directly to the Landlord."

''Keystep Properties are changing the way Landlords are looking at their investments and is a turning point for anyone with a buy-to-let property. We are offering Landlords the ultimate in terms of peace of mind, flexibility and financial freedom."

''If you are interested in the Keystep Properties Premium Service, please contact us on 0113 803 5894 and one of the advisors will be happy to help."