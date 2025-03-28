Keepmoat reveals plans to deliver £77 million investment at Eastfield Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced its transformative plans to create 313 new homes and a 68-unit extra care facility in Driffield.

The development, which recently received planning approval, is part of Keepmoat’s wider commitment to delivering high-quality, multi-tenure housing across the UK. The housebuilder is working in partnership with Homes England, East Riding Council and Beyond Housing to provide much-needed housing stock across Yorkshire.

Of the 313 homes to be built, 30 percent will be designated as affordable housing with 26 being sold as affordable housing for delivery through East Riding Council. The scheme will be 100 percent gas-free, aligning with modern energy-efficient housing standards.

Located on the northeastern fringe of Driffield, the development is within close proximity to a range of local amenities including supermarkets, pubs and schools. The site also provides direct transport links to Scarborough and Hull. A new four-arm roundabout will be constructed to connect the development to the A614 and provide an access route to the east of Driffield, ensuring access for all residents.

Credit_ Keepmoat, Driffield street scene CGI.jpg

Daniel Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire East, said: “We are delighted to secure planning approval for this exciting development in Driffield. This project represents a significant investment in the area, and we look forward to working alongside our partners to bring high-quality, energy-efficient homes to the community. A key sustainability feature of the project is that the scheme will be 100 percent gas-free, aligning with our goal to create both sustainable homes and communities.

“Driffield is a fantastic location, offering a range of amenities and strong transport links, making it an attractive option for families, first-time buyers, and those in need of extra care accommodation. ”

Julie Robinson, Head of Disposals (North) at Homes England, added: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality homes is one of our key objectives.

“The completion of the building lease marks a significant milestone for the project. The construction of a roundabout to connect the development to the A614 is a key piece of early infrastructure in advance of housing completions. Continuous, proactive collaboration with all stakeholders has played a huge part in getting this project over the line.

“We look forward to seeing Keepmoat’s progress as they develop this new community in Driffield.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.