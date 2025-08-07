Joy and movement: Residents thrive in weekly exercise class at Eckington Care Home

Residents at HC-One’s April Park Care Home in Eckington, Derbyshire, were full of energy and laughter as they took part in the much-loved weekly exercise class. The session saw residents dancing enthusiastically alongside Wellbeing Coordinators, Samantha Robinson and Sharna Wall.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with music, movement, and plenty of smiling faces. The exercise class, particularly popular among the ladies of the home, is designed to be inclusive and accessible for all residents, offering seated routines that cater to a range of mobility levels.

Resident at HC-One’s April Park Care Home, Betty Gregory beamed: "It was fun to jump about! I love exercise class, every time."

Sharna Wall, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s April Park Care Home shared her pride in the event’s success: “It’s amazing to see the joy that our exercise classes bring. It's about more than just movement; it's about creating an environment where everyone feels encouraged and supported. When the residents enjoy themselves like this, it makes everything worth it.”

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s April Park Care Home taking part in weekly exercise class

At April Park, promoting both physical and mental well-being is a key part of daily life, and the weekly exercise class is just one example of how the home supports residents in staying active, connected, and joyful.

