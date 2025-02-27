Jet2holidays announced as Headline Sponsor of Leeds Pride for second year running

Jet2holidays has today been announced as the headline sponsor of Leeds Pride for the second year running.

The UK’s largest tour operator, which is headquartered in Leeds and employs thousands of people across Leeds and Yorkshire, will once again proudly sponsor Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life. It follows Jet2holidays’ enormously successful headline sponsorship of last year’s Leeds Pride and will see another year of exciting activity in the build up and on the day itself.

Leeds Pride is gearing up for another huge celebration on Sunday 20th July, after smashing records last year with over 80,000 visitors - its biggest attendance to date and over 160 parade entries.

Now in its 19th year, Leeds Pride is one of the largest free one-day festivals in Yorkshire and a major contributor to the local economy. It has seen numbers grow year on year, with more allies than ever from the UK and overseas heading into the city to let their hair down and show their support.

The 2025 festival promises to once again showcase the vibrant culture and people of Leeds with a full calendar of events including fringe celebrations with two stages of artist performances on Millennium Square and Lower Briggate, huge parade, Viaduct Street party and new for this year, the Leeds Pride Ball.

The headline sponsorship will see Jet2holidays once again host a range of exciting activity in the build up to Leeds Pride 2025, as well as on the day itself, following a hugely popular campaign last year. Activity will include heavyweight promotion, a Jet2holidays float on the day, exclusive access and much more.

Gavin Forth, Marketing and Digital Director at Jet2holidays said: “Jet2holidays is very proud to support Leeds Pride 2025 as headline sponsor for the second year running. It was fantastic to celebrate the diversity in our amazing city at last year’s Pride, and as a major employer across the region, as well as a company that takes so many local people on their well-deserved holidays, we cannot wait for this year’s celebrations.”

Leeds Pride spokesperson Terry George said: “Preparations for this year’s Pride are in full swing and we are thrilled to have Jet2holidays support Leeds Pride 2025 as headline sponsor for the second year running. Each year the city surpasses itself in its support of Leeds Pride and we were overwhelmed with last year’s record-breaking event and electric atmosphere. We have lots more surprises up our sleeves, with an even better festival programme this year for everyone to enjoy.”

