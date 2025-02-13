Jet2 plc donates apprenticeship funding worth £120,000 to support the NSPCC

Jet2 plc has donated apprenticeship funding worth £120,000 to the NSPCC, one of the company’s charity partner organisations, as part of its ongoing work with the children’s charity.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, comprised of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, and the company announced the donation during a visit to the NSPCC’s North East Yorkshire and the Humber hub in Leeds on February 11 as part of National Apprenticeship Week

As a result of the funding, ten members of NSPCC staff from across England will be able to take part in the 15-month Data Essential Diplomas, provided by Baltic Apprenticeships, to help them understand the power of data, how to better use data in communications and analysis, problem solving and innovation and more.

Funding for the apprenticeships has been donated from Jet2’s apprenticeship funds which are available to their charity and not-for-profit partners via a levy transfer. The funds enable partners, such as the NSPCC, to recruit dedicated apprentices and bring in new talent whilst retaining and developing a highly skilled workforce

Rylan Clark with the Jet2 apprentices and NSPCC representatives

During the visit, apprentices from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays discovered more about the work of the children’s charity. After learning about the services, campaigns, fundraising and partnerships of the NSPCC at the charity’s Leeds hub, the apprentices were visited by Jet2 Ambassador Rylan Clark and spent the afternoon taking part in an extended Bright Sparks Lunch Club to consider how the charity could attract new volunteers to its Childline service.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are committed to fostering future talent within the company, as well as developing the skills of their existing workforce, and host a nationwide apprenticeship programme. Currently, the companies employ over 200 apprentices across Customer Service, Engineering, Finance, Operations Control, Ground Operations, HR, IT, Marketing, Procurement, Planning and Product.

Kirsty Lawson, Associate Head of Corporate Partnerships at the NSPCC said: “Firstly, I want to thank everyone at Jet2 plc who helped make this incredibly generous donation happen. The apprenticeships will give people from across the NSPCC some vitally useful insight into how we can use the data we have to improve our services and better help children and young people here in the North and across the UK.

“It was also great to hear the thoughts and suggestions from their apprentices on potential ways to increase volunteers to Childline at the Leeds hub. We will be carefully considering how to move forward with the ideas they presented.”

Miriam D’souli, HR Director at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be providing this levy funding which will help equip the NSPCC with valuable data skills, so that they can find even more ways to carry out their vital work supporting families and children across Yorkshire and the UK.

"We recognise that apprentices are integral to the future growth and success of our own business, and it is fantastic to know what a positive impact this funding will have with our partners at NSPCC.

“Our colleagues have heard about the important services and campaigns run from NSPCC’s Leeds hub and listening to the Childline team talk about the calls they receive every day from children across the country who desperately need support was inspiring. We hope some of our discussions and suggestions will be helpful in encouraging new volunteers to this vital service.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer for Childline or support the NSPCC, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us