JB Furniture's Cafe is back in Wakefield

Wakefield’s go-to destination for premium garden furniture, JB Furniture, is delighted to announce the grand reopening of its much-loved café! Located within our beautifully curated showroom, the café is ready to welcome guests once again for a delightful experience filled with delicious food, expertly crafted drinks, and an atmosphere that perfectly complements JB Furniture’s signature style.

A New Chapter for JB Cafe

This reopening is a special milestone, as the café has been thoughtfully redesigned to create a warm and inviting environment where visitors can unwind, refresh, and recharge. Whether you’re exploring our showroom in search of the perfect garden addition or simply stopping by for a relaxing coffee break, our café is the ideal retreat.

A Fresh Look with a Cozy Feel

The newly revamped café effortlessly blends contemporary elegance with a homely charm, making it a welcoming space for all. With stylish décor, soft lighting, and comfortable seating, it’s a place where you’ll want to linger. Designed to reflect the timeless sophistication of JB Furniture, the café’s interiors harmonize seamlessly with the surrounding showroom.

“Our café is more than just a dining spot—it’s an extension of what JB Furniture represents,” says Dave Sadler, Manager at JB Furniture. “We want to provide a space where customers feel inspired, whether they’re browsing our collections or simply enjoying a peaceful coffee break. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to JB Cafe.”

Tempting Treats and Exceptional Drinks

The menu has been thoughtfully crafted to suit all tastes, offering everything from expertly brewed barista-style coffees and rich hot chocolates to refreshing teas and cold drinks. Food lovers can indulge in a variety of delicious options, including mouthwatering Blond & Brown brownies, artisan sandwiches, and satisfying breakfast dishes – the perfect pick-me-up during a shopping trip.

Dedicated to supporting the local community, JB Furniture proudly sources fresh, high-quality ingredients from local suppliers, ensuring that every bite and sip is packed with the best flavours the region has to offer.

A Welcoming Space for Everyone

More than just a stop for shoppers, the café is a destination in its own right. Whether you’re catching up with friends, having a casual business meeting, or looking for a quiet place to enjoy some ‘me time,’ JB Café is the perfect spot.

Visit Us Today!

JB Furniture invites you to experience the newly reopened café and enjoy the perfect blend of shopping and dining in one convenient location. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, come and treat yourself to delicious food and coffee in a warm and welcoming setting. We can't wait to see you!