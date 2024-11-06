‘It’s never too late to try something new’ says Leeds friendship group

A Leeds-based friendship group is encouraging older adults in the area to try something new in later life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds District Oddfellows, a group of around 600 mostly retired local members, organises a wide variety of local events and activities in the Leeds area.

“Yes, we have our regular coffee mornings, which are always very popular, but we also like to arrange things that people might not have done before, or wouldn’t think of trying ordinarily,” said Helen Bullock, Social Organiser at Leeds District Oddfellows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that it’s never too late to try something new,” She added, “but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside. This is where we come in. We’ve a ready-made set of friends’ right here who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new and interesting activities. And we organise and host it all, too.

Members enjoying food with friends.

“Whether you like getting crafty, hope to discover a new lunch spot or want to listen to local speakers, you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

Newcomers are invited to try one of the group’s upcoming events at our hall, Unity Court, 431 Meanwood Road. These include:

Breakfast and Chat on Friday, September 20th at 10.30am. Come and enjoy a good breakfast, whilst getting to know us. Price – 50p per item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greeting Card Workshop November 19th at 12pm. Have a go at making your own creations. Price £3, hot lunch included.

Helen added: “You don’t have to be a member to try us and there’s no pressure to sign up straight away. Come and see if our group’s for you first.”

The Society also hosts around 60 free online events each month which are open to all and listed on its website.

Anne Fleming has been a member of Leeds District Oddfellows for 9 years. She said: “Not only is it nice to regularly see some friendly faces, but there’s always something new and exciting to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great. It keeps life interesting. I always come away from an event with a spring in my step”

Leeds District Oddfellows is part of one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies. It aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support.

As well as social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in fundraising initiatives.

To receive a free information pack and a diary of Leeds District Oddfellows’ upcoming events contact Helen on [email protected] or 07709 295317.