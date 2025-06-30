It takes a community to heal: A York woman’s journey through FND and chronic illness

Two and a half years ago, I became unwell with chronic pain and neurological symptoms that no one could initially explain. I was later diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and fibromyalgia, and more recently started the referral process for hypermobility spectrum disorder. These conditions don’t just affect the body — they challenge your identity, relationships, and sense of hope.

I’ve lived through the grief of losing the life I once knew, but what I’ve gained is a deeper understanding of healing. It’s not about fixing. It’s about adapting, listening, and receiving help. And much of that help has come from the York community.

From Pool Bridge Farm’s wonderful lakes providing cold water and contrast therapy and joining the Friday morning swimmers group to Active Care’s red light treatments, from osteopathy with Jacqui Kennington, massage and reiki from She has magic hands, to Kirsty Kelly Counselling and York Women’s Counselling Services. I’ve felt my body and mind slowly return to life. The team at Escrick Surgery, Living Well services, the Community Mental Health Team at Worsley Court, and York Hospital’s Chronic Pain Team and Neurology services — including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and psychiatry — have helped me navigate life with these diagnoses. The pastoral teams at local schools offered vital support for my children during difficult times.

York buses and passenger assistance at York Railway Station, along with Wheldrake Sharing life coffee mornings and Pool Bridge Farm’s Friday 9am swimmers group have been wonderful in helping me gain some confidence and independence back in a really supportive environment.

I find my calm at Pool Bridge Farm

Finding calm in creativity

One of the most powerful tools in my healing has been art. I picked up a paintbrush for the first time since childhood, and it became a lifeline. Art therapy gave me space to slow down, express emotions I couldn’t name, and find beauty in the mess. My creativity has become both a mirror and a balm in my healing journey.

To my family — my foundation

This journey would have been impossible without my family. My husband Phil has carried us through some of the darkest days. He has been my rock, my voice when I couldn’t speak, and the arms that held our home together. He believed in me when I couldn’t.

Learning to accept and adapt to my condition

To our three children — thank you for your endless courage, laughter, and love. You’ve climbed into bed with me when I couldn’t get out of it. You’ve talked me through your day as I came round from a seizure. You’ve taught me how to keep going — gently, honestly, bravely.

And to our friends and local community who helped raise our kids, provided lifts to clubs and childcare, brought meals, checked in, or just sat quietly when I needed company: you are part of this healing too. Thank you.

You are not alone

To anyone living with invisible illness, chronic pain, or neurological challenges — you are not alone. There is help. There is hope. And there is community.

Learning to rest and rise with my husband by my side catching me when I fall.

To York: thank you for lifting me. You’ve helped me come back to life.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Kelly Baldacchino-Steward

Instagram: @kelkino_creates