Introducing the prestigious Manor House at Van Dyk Village

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to view The Manor House whilst work is nearing completion on a new-build home designed to reflect the style of traditional village manor houses in Derbyshire.

The Manor House is a prestigious five-bedroom property being built by Jones Homes, which sits proudly opposite the green within Van Dyk Village, near Clowne.

Priced at £1.2 million and featuring 3,800 square feet of living space across three floors, the home is now available to reserve! You can view this luxury home prior to final fitting, enabling the home buyer to personalise this stunning residence with choices, colours and options.

The Manor House will be the final property to be completed at Van Dyk Village, a collection of 58 new-build homes centred around a traditional village green with a pond, and surrounded by woodland and countryside.

A CGI of the Manor House at Van Dyk Village, which is available to buy for £1.2 million.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director at Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “The Manor House at Van Dyk Village will be the largest ever built by Jones Homes Yorkshire, so this is a real first for the region. We are giving prospective purchasers the opportunity to look inside the home and to witness the unparalleled specification for themselves.

“The traditional-style Manor House, with its gated driveway, creates an impressive vista at the head of a footpath leading across a wooden pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the village. For its new owners, it combines the elegance of a country home with the benefits of modern luxury and sits at the heart of an already well-established community.”

The Manor House features a dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room and utility/boot room, as well as a lounge, which runs from the front to the back of the house with bifold doors leading to the garden.

On the first floor is the main bedroom which has an en suite shower room and dressing area, two more large double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, plus the family bathroom. The second floor has two more double bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill style shower room between them.

The property also features a bonus room above the detached double garage, offering a versatile space which could be used as a home office, gym, creative studio or guest suite.

Jayne said: “The Manor House will complete the new Van Dyk Village development and, not surprisingly, this unique home has generated a great deal of interest in the local property market.

“Throughout the build process here, which started in 2019, we have taken great care to deliver a project which lovingly recreates a quintessential village scene.”

There is currently a choice of three, four and five-bedroom new homes for sale at Van Dyk Village, with prices starting at £289,995.