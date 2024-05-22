Inspiring Sheffield volunteer shortlisted for BBC award for her dedication to local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A humble local has been recognised for her dedication and selflessness towards helping others by becoming a finalist for the Make a Difference: BBC Radio Sheffield Awards.

Susan Adsakey received the news earlier this month that she had beat out hundreds of other nominations in the Volunteer category to be named one of the finalists for the award.

Currently a volunteer for the St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales), Susan is a President for the charity’s St Patrick & Catherine’s Conference based in Sheffield where they support people in the community through several different avenues.

This is done by supplying food vouchers, giving out clothing, and offering befriending services to those who are lonely and would otherwise not have much human-to-human interaction. Susan and other volunteers at the Conference also offer support through signposting to other organisations such as the Local Authority, and Mental Health Services, so no matter what they issue they can help.

Susan Adsakey

“Currently as the Conference President all the referrals we get to help people come through me. And I allocate how we can help amongst all the volunteers in our Conference,” explains Susan.

“I’ve been a member here now for 12 months and in that time, I’ve donated money to help those in need and for those who have been referred to us for help. I’ve also arranged a few fundraisers too to help the Conference with what we do.”

Susan is currently trying to build more partnerships within the local community so they can help more people in the area with a more diverse range of things.

“I enjoy being the Conference President, being able to help with the referrals and helping different people in the community – it's just amazing. I could go on for hours talking about what we do here. Something that we find so small like being able to eat, the people we help here find it so incredible.

“It’s so sad that today people can’t afford to eat, and we shouldn’t be having to do what we do. When we issue people with food vouchers, they are so grateful for something so small and we have made their day.”

The Make a Difference: BBC Radio Sheffield Awards celebrates local people who are doing great things for others and making their community a better place to live. There are several different categories from Volunteer, Community, Fundraiser to Carer and more. Winners of this great achievement will be announced at an awards ceremony held at Sheffield Town Hall Ballroom later this year.